Flambeau win on Cancer Benefit night

Flambeau
The Flambeau boy’s basketball team had three games last week as they faced off against Cornell, Lake Holcombe and New Auburn, all in Lakeland Conference action.
On Tuesday night last week, the Falcons kicked off the week at home against the Cornell Chiefs as it was Flambeau jumping out to a 43-8 lead heading into halftime.
Flambeau went on to out score the Cheifs in the second half 29-13 as they cruised to a 72-21 victory at home over Cornell.
Three Falcons were in in double digits last Tuesday night led by Harley Opachan’s 23 points and eight rebounds. Nick Derfus finished with 13 points on the night as Riley Ewer ended the night with a double-double as he scored 10 points and hauled down 10 rebounds. Dalton Lebal also finished the night with 11 rebounds in the Falcons home victory.
On Thursday night the Falcons were in Lake Holcombe as they were looking tough in the first half as they trailed the Chieftains 32-25 at half but the second half was the difference as they fell 76-53.
Opachan led all scorers with 25 points as well as grabbing 11 rebounds. Derfus went on to score 13 points as Dakota Miller had six points and Ewer ended with five.
Friday night was the culmination of months of work towards a great cause as the Flambeau and New Auburn communities came together to help raise money for area families through Joshua’s Camp and Rusk County Women with Courage Foundation.
Their was something in the air Friday night as the underdog, Falcons jumped out with a lot emotion as they took the lead 34-16 heading into the locker room at half. “I told the team we had to hold off the runs they were going to come out and make at us and New Auburn did just that. I thought we were going to fold at one point when we were down three, but something happened with just under five to play and we started to regain our composure,” stated head coach, Jeff Podgornik.
In the second half the Trojans fought back hard and took a lead late and even outscored the Falcons 43-39 in the second half, but it was the last two minutes of play that made the difference as the Falcons stormed back and ran away with the 73-59 victory over the now 10-5 Trojans. “This was a big win for us on a big night for our community and team. We really took a step forward and I have to hand it to all our kids, they played with an extra spark and purpose. Tonight is not about the win on the court, it was the win against cancer. To raise $17,000 shows you what a small school and community with a huge heart can do. Tonight our kids played with heart and matched the size of the heart of this community and school. I am extremely proud to be a Falcon,” stated coach Podgornik.
In the end everyone had something to do with the big win for the Falcons. Derfus led the way with 20 points as Opachan scored a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Dakota Miller had a huge night with a double-double as well as the senior scored 12 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Blake Moore went on to score nine points, had seven rebounds and finished with five assists. Rile Ewer also left it all on the court as he battled for 14 rebounds as he finished with four points.
Three more games are on tap again this week for Flambeau as they are on the road for all three to take on Phillips this Thursday, Bruce on Monday and then off to take on Prentice on Tuesday. The Falcons are currently 7-9 overall as they have a 5-6 record in conference play.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.