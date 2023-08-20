The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate responsibly.
Over the last five years, 70% of fatal crashes involving operators or passengers under the age of 18 occurred on private lands. Lack of helmets, not using seatbelts in UTVs and inexperience are among the top factors in these crashes.
“Parents and guardians need to stay alert and teach children to ride responsibly by making sure they wear helmets and seatbelts, take an ATV safety course and get mentorship from an experienced adult,” said Lt. Warden Jake Holsclaw, DNR Off-Highway Vehicle Administrator.
Crashes resulting in injury or fatality don't only happen to kids. The same guidelines for helmet and seatbelt use also apply to adults. The DNR reminds adult riders to always ride sober.
Wisconsin law requires every operator involved in a crash to report the incident without delay to law enforcement officials. In addition, within 10 days of the incident, the operator must submit a written report to the DNR.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.