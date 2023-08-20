ATV

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) urges youth ATV/UTV operators and their parents to operate responsibly.

Over the last five years, 70% of fatal crashes involving operators or passengers under the age of 18 occurred on private lands. Lack of helmets, not using seatbelts in UTVs and inexperience are among the top factors in these crashes.

