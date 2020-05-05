OVER THE SAND – From the pages of the May 6, 1982 sports, Lake Holcombe’s Todd Pake soars over the long jump pit durring last week’s (April 29) three-way meet among the Cheiftains, Bruce and New Auburn. The meet was held in Bruce. Pake and teammate, Wayne Hemenway were competitiors in the long jump event.
