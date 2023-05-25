Black bear

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) encourages residents and visitors to take precautions to avoid potential conflicts with black bears.

Black bears are most common in the northern half of the state; however, populations have been slowly expanding southward for the past few decades. They are naturally cautious animals that normally avoid contact with people, but conflicts do still occur, most often when food or attractants are involved. Bears can associate human activities with food when food sources are readily available, which can lead to further conflict.

