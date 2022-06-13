The Ladysmith Golf Team returned home on June 7th from the state golf tournament. The Tournament was held at the Blackwolf Run Golf Course in Kohler.
The Lumberjacks finished the tournament in 6th place in Division 3, and were 7 strokes away from 5th place. “Our boys represented the Ladysmith Community well with a fantastic effort all year long and accomplishing a state birth as an entire team,” said Ladysmith Lumberjack Head Golf Coach Steve Alberson. “The course was in beautiful shape and presented many challenging holes. In the end, we didn’t win the championship, but we gave it our best and have memories that will last a lifetime.”
“Jack West and Dane Prohaska led the way for the Lumberjacks and ended up with a two day score of 180. Coltin Fenstermacher had a front nine score of 41 yesterday and ended up with a two day score of 192. Zach Kostka had a birdie on Tuesday while Keegan Steckel had 2 birdies on Tuesday.
“This was not easy to do on one of the most challenging courses in the state,” said coach Alberson. “As a team, we would like to send out a ton of thank yous for everyone that has followed us and supported us. The journey that we took this year will be told over and over for years to come and could not have happened without all of the support. Dane and Coltin improved so much throughout the year as underclassmen but I know I speak for them as well in expressing a huge thank you to Jack, Keegan and Zach. We will miss all 3 of our seniors next season!”
