Ladysmith set for 2021 Track Season
The 2021 track season is underway and the Lumberjacks and Lumberjills are set to head into the season after a year off with high expectations under fifth year co-head coach, Jacob Ebner and first year co-head coach Bailey Naas. Assisting both the girls and boy’s teams this season will be Amy Wagner (throws), Kim Rogers (jumps), Brooke Clark (long & triple jump), Woody Keeble (pole vault) and Kirk Yudes (jumps).
In 2019, the Lumberjacks finished in sixth place in the Heart O’ North Conference and the Jills finisnhed in fourth.
The girls are set to be led by Kylee Becker who has several accomplishments to her name as she is school record holder in the 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles and triple jump. Becker is a two time state qualifier as she was part of the 3200m Relay team that placed fourth in 2019 as well as individually placing second in the 300 hurdles and qualifying for the triple jump that season. In 2018, Becker qualified in the 300 hurdles.
The girls will also look to returning letter winners Abby Meltz, Rachel Sovacool, Kendra Cigan, Morgan Diamond, Rachel Kostka, Cora Gerber, Holly Rands and Madson Read as they will make big impacts for the Lumberjills this season. Diamond was fourth in her first season in the shot put as she was fourth at the conference meet two seasons ago as a freshman. Rands was also a state qualifying member of the 2019 3200m relay team for the Lumberjills.
On the boy’s side it will be returners Bishop Peterson and Blake Prince leading the way as the top two returners for the Lumberjacks. “We did not compete in any meets in 2020 due to COVID. However, in 2019, we had a fantastic season, which included getting eight athletes to State in 10 different events, our girls team winning its first ever Regional Team title, and bringing home 19 All-Conference medals. While we are definitely going to miss the athletes we lost the last two seasons, we still have many contributors on the team and we have many newcomers to the high school team who are anxious to contribute starting day one. We are going to be a fun team to watch this season and we are going to have strong talent and depth in many events,” stated coach Ebner.
Coach Ebner looks for Ladysmith to compete this season as his top three picks in conference to compete against for a title will be Bloomer, Northwestern and Haward. “These three teams should all be strong again this year. We hope to be in the same competitive mix as them at the end of the season with our girls team,” coach Ebner pointed out.
Ladysmith will look to host four home meets this season as the will be home on 4/29, 4/30, 5/21 and 5/27.
Rosters for both teams will have plenty of star quality as seniors for the Jilss are Kylee Becker, Abby Meltz and Rachel Sovacool. Juniors are Kendra Cigan, Morgan Diamond, Cora Gerber, Riley Godfrey, Rachel Kostka, Sara Kostka, Holy Rands and Madison Read. Sophomores are Hope Burki, Alli Clark, Emerson Clark, Elle Nesbit, Tristen Simon, Raemalee Smith and Tori Thorpe. Freshman this season for the Jills are Kloe Evjen, Kaelyn Grotzinger, Madi Kempen, Taylor Ptacek, Katrina Stanger and Michelle Wallin.
Lumberjack seniors are Daniel Dahlstrom and Ren Nees. Juniors are Ashton Gwiazda, Bishop Peterson, Blake Peterson and Pete West. Sophomores are Derek Anders and Ethan Stewart and lone freshman is Riley Anderson.
