Flambeau Bass Masters compete in Spooner
The Flambeau Bass Masters opened up their eight tournament series as they were in Spooner on the waters of Spooner Lake this past Saturday.
With temperatures in the mid 30’s and calm winds to begin the day fisherman found conditions improving to near 60’s and cloudy with a slight breeze to finish out a productive day of fishing.
At the end of the day, the anglers came in and weighing each of their catches to find that Saturday’s tournament was won by Doug Helmuth with a weight of 13.93 pounds. Helmuth also had the biggest bass of the day with fish weighing in at 3.45 pounds.
Second place was Mike Etzel with 12.88 pounds.Tony Nelson was third with 12.19 pounds.
