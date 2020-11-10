2020
East Lakeland Conference
All-Conference Volleyball
FIRST TEAM
Name School Year
Ella LindauBruce12
Alyssa HellandCornell12
Michaiah GalsterCornell12
Jayda TurchenCornell11
Emma AllardFlambeau12
Leah AllardLake Holcombe12
Allison Golat-HattamerLake Holcombe12
Annabelle WincekLake Holcombe11
SECOND TEAM
Name School Year
Payton SchultzBirchwood11
Kaela AndersonBruce11
Allie WallaceBruce12
Michayla TurchenCornell10
Paige JohnsonFlambeau11
Keergan OlynickFlambeau12
Josi ElmbergLake Holcombe11
Katie ReimerNew Auburn10
HONORABLE MENTION
Name School Year
Katrina MeyerBirchwood12
Katie HerrCornell12
Emily DeanFlambeau10
Ali Hruby Flambeau10
Karlee AndresLake Holcombe12
Jaidyn SimmonsNew Auburn10
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
