2020 East Lakeland Conference All-Conference Volleyball

2020

East Lakeland Conference

All-Conference Volleyball

 

FIRST TEAM

Name  School               Year

Ella LindauBruce12

Alyssa HellandCornell12

Michaiah GalsterCornell12

Jayda TurchenCornell11

Emma AllardFlambeau12

Leah AllardLake Holcombe12

Allison Golat-HattamerLake Holcombe12

Annabelle WincekLake Holcombe11

 

SECOND TEAM

Name  School                        Year

Payton SchultzBirchwood11

Kaela AndersonBruce11

Allie WallaceBruce12

Michayla TurchenCornell10

Paige JohnsonFlambeau11

Keergan OlynickFlambeau12

Josi ElmbergLake Holcombe11

Katie ReimerNew Auburn10

 

HONORABLE MENTION

Name  School     Year

Katrina MeyerBirchwood12

Katie HerrCornell12

Emily DeanFlambeau10

Ali Hruby Flambeau10

Karlee AndresLake Holcombe12

Jaidyn SimmonsNew Auburn10

 

 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

