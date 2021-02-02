Lady Raiders pick up road win
The Bruce girl’s basketball team had a strong week with just five girls on the roster as they lost a close home game to the Flambeau Falcons before downing the Chiefs in Cornell in a 14 point victory.
Last Monday the Red Raiders hosted the Flambeau Falcons as the Falcons went on to the 46-40 victory.
Capri Strom finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds on the night to lead the way. Rheanna Hopkins scored 14 points, grabbed six boards and had four assists on the night. Kaela Anderson finished with five points and six rebounds.
On Friday the Raiders were on the road in Cornell and went on to pick up a big victory as they went on to a 14 point win over the Chiefs by the score of 50-36.
THe Raiders are on the road this Friday as they head to New Auburn to take on the Trojans as they get set for the WIAA tournament as they open up with a road game against the Lake Holcombe Chieftains.
