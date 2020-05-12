LADYSMITH TRACK & FIELD WEEKLY BESTS

LADYSMITH TRACK & FIELD

WEEKLY BESTS

MOST POINTS

Allison Clark     76.5

Bishop Peterson    65

Grace pearson    65

Timmy Meltz    37

Most points in a week

Faith Meltz    10

Kylee Millin    10

Bishop Peterson    12.5

Keira Hoyt    13.5

Timmy Meltz    7.5

Most points in a day

Raemalee Smith    3

Faith Meltz    3

Abby Meltz    3

Bishop Peterson     3

Keira Hoyt     3

Timmy Meltz    2

Most Consecutive days

Rachel Sovacool    45

Hope Burki    45

Allison Clark    45

Jack West    23

Grace Pearson    32

Timmy Meltz    16

Top 5 Overall Participation Point Earners

HS Girls

Alli Clark     76.5

Eme Clark     75.5

Kylee Becker     65.5

Faith Meltz     64

Rachel Sovacool     59

HS Boys

Bishop Peterson    65

Jack West     54

Pete West     48

Ren Nees     42.5

Blake Prince     42.5

MS Girls

Grace Pearson     65

Katrina Stanger     58.5

Keira Hoyt     57.5

Miranda Grotzinger     49

Kiara Howard     49

MS Boys

Timmy Meltz     37

Gavin Stewart     23.5

Ashton Clark     6.5

Drake Bartles     4

Elias Mikunda     3.5

Rising Star Award - Keira Hoyt

