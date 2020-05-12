LADYSMITH TRACK & FIELD
WEEKLY BESTS
MOST POINTS
Allison Clark 76.5
Bishop Peterson 65
Grace pearson 65
Timmy Meltz 37
Most points in a week
Faith Meltz 10
Kylee Millin 10
Bishop Peterson 12.5
Keira Hoyt 13.5
Timmy Meltz 7.5
Most points in a day
Raemalee Smith 3
Faith Meltz 3
Abby Meltz 3
Bishop Peterson 3
Keira Hoyt 3
Timmy Meltz 2
Most Consecutive days
Rachel Sovacool 45
Hope Burki 45
Allison Clark 45
Jack West 23
Grace Pearson 32
Timmy Meltz 16
Top 5 Overall Participation Point Earners
HS Girls
Alli Clark 76.5
Eme Clark 75.5
Kylee Becker 65.5
Faith Meltz 64
Rachel Sovacool 59
HS Boys
Bishop Peterson 65
Jack West 54
Pete West 48
Ren Nees 42.5
Blake Prince 42.5
MS Girls
Grace Pearson 65
Katrina Stanger 58.5
Keira Hoyt 57.5
Miranda Grotzinger 49
Kiara Howard 49
MS Boys
Timmy Meltz 37
Gavin Stewart 23.5
Ashton Clark 6.5
Drake Bartles 4
Elias Mikunda 3.5
Rising Star Award - Keira Hoyt
