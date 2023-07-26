crossbow on tree trunk

crossbow on tree trunk in autumn woods

 liveslow

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a unique hunting experience this fall at the Sandhill Wildlife Area in Babcock to help with a research study on deer density. This special permit hunt will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Applications are due Aug. 14.

“The last time an archery hunt was held in Sandhill was 1968, so we are looking forward to offering this opportunity to archers this fall,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR Wildlife Biologist at Sandhill.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.