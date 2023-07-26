The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is offering a unique hunting experience this fall at the Sandhill Wildlife Area in Babcock to help with a research study on deer density. This special permit hunt will be held on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2023. Applications are due Aug. 14.
“The last time an archery hunt was held in Sandhill was 1968, so we are looking forward to offering this opportunity to archers this fall,” said Darren Ladwig, DNR Wildlife Biologist at Sandhill.
This hunt is open to all licensed archery hunters and is restricted to archery equipment, which includes crossbows and vertical bows. A limited number of applicants will be accepted.
Successful applicants will be required to review the special hunting rules and regulations for Sandhill before the hunt. Hunters will be issued two harvest authorizations, an either-sex permit and an antlerless-only harvest authorizations. These harvest authorizations are only valid at Sandhill during the two-day hunt.
Successful applicants will be notified a week after the deadline. Unsuccessful applicants won’t be notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.