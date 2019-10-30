Flambeau downs Red Raiders, fall to Bayfield in second round
The Flambeau Falcons went into the WIAA Regional tournament with plenty of momentum as they hosted the Bruce Red Raiders last Tuesday night in the opening round of the tournament series.
The Falcons only needed three sets, as they swept the Raiders by the score of 25-15, 25-12 and 25-16.
On Thursday night the Falcons then headed to Bayfield to take on the number four seed in the tournament as they fell in four sets by the scores of 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 and 26-24. “I cannot express how proud I am of my girls! We fought hard, but came up short Thursday night. They put their all into this season and I couldn’t be happier with the way the season turned out! We won our first regional game in about 12 years!! I’m going to miss my seniors so much and am so proud of the ladies. They are and such great role models. I appreciate all the support this year from all the fans, coaches and mentors in my life! The season may be over, but the fire for next year has already begun,” stated head coach, Karleigh Cody.
