Jacks comeback too much for Barron
The Ladysmith football team was on the road last Friday night as they headed west to take on the Barron Golden Bears in Heart O’ North action.
From the first play from scrimmage, the game was not starting off great for the Jacks as they fumbled on the first snap and found themselves behind 21-0 in second quarter.
It was Carter Closs giving the Jacks the spark they needed though as he took the ensuing kick off back 87 yards to get the Jacks back in the game as they trailed 21-7.
Closs wasn’t close to done yet though as the senior scored on an 18 yard pass from Peyton Rogers with 13 seconds to go in the half as the Jacks cut the Bears lead to 21-14 heading into the half.
As the Jacks came out of half time the look in their eyes was evident that they were a different team as they held Barron on the first possession and Rogers finished off the following drive with a nine yard touchdown run to bring the score to 20-21 in Barron’s favor. The third quarter saw the Jacks score another touchdown on a five yard run by Closs as they took their first lead of the night after a two point conversion by Dylan Abbiehl to make the score 28-21.
The fourth quarter was just as explosive as the Jacks added a touchdown on a six yard touchdown run by Abbiehl as well as a fourth touchdown from Closs, this time on a 18 yard run before the Bears added a touchdown in the final minutes but the attempt was way late as the Jacks made the 21 point comeback to defeat Barron 44-27.
On the night the Jacks offense gain 386 yards of total offense while holding the Bears to just 189 yards.
It was Closs though that had the night to remember, and one can say it was special after the loss of his uncle Jim and Aunt Denise who were tragically taken last fall. “Carter did a great job. The second half using some great blocking by his line to get the job done. Wade, Adam, Vinny, Spencer, Ryan and Grant opened some huge holes . With the loss his family has gone through in the past couple years I don’t think a young man couldn’t honor his family’s memory in a better way,” stated head coach, Kirk Yudes.
Closs finished the night with 130 yards rushing and two touchdowns as well as one receiving and one on special teams for a total of four touchdowns on the night. ““Last time I was on the field in Barron, Uncle Jim was there watching me. I know he was there watching me and was with me and my entire team Friday night as well.” “He sure loved sports!” stated Closs about his play in Barron Friday night.
Dylan Abbiehl finished with 86 yards and a touchdown as the senior bulldozed his way to wear down the Barron defense. Rogers finished with 66 yards passing as he threw for one touchdown and ran one in for the Jacks.
Defensively, it was Grant Rydlund leading the team with 10 tackles, two which were for a loss. Wade Stanger and Spencer Mautner each had a sack as Brandon Evjen forced a fumble that was recovered by Tru Dupee.
The Jacks are now 1-1 on the season as they return home this Friday to host the Northwestern Tigers at 7 p.m.
