Senior Spotlight: Dylan Abbiehl

Senior Spotlight
Name: Dylan Abbiehl
School: Ladysmith High School
Sports: Football
Awards/Accolades: All-Conference Honorable Mention
Biggest influence: My family. They supported me through good and bad. My parents always told us that mistakes do not define us, but how we handle those mistakes is what matters.
What’s the one thing that you have taken away from being a student/athlete? Respect yourself, your team, and your coaches. It takes a team to play great and truly win.
Looking back, what advice would give to all the future athletes that
have aspirations of being great athletes? Work hard and most of all enjoy every minute.
What advice do you have for next year’s seniors? Don’t take one day for granted and enjoy your senior year. Our senior year was taken away from us. I didn’t graduate early as I wanted to experience my senior year and spend it with my friends; now we have no choice. So make a choice each day to truly enjoy every moment.
What do you hope to be remembered for? Being a good friend, making people smile, putting Wade through a wall.
What are your biggest/best moments or memories of your playing career? During the Chetek game when Carter and I both had big tackles on the field in the same play. Stopping the other team on the one yard line at my last game. Most of all; our team never giving up no matter what the score.
What will you miss most about competing as an athlete in high school? Being part of a team and playing with my cousin Grant and friends, as well as, the opportunity to place against friends from other schools.
Plans for after high school? To attend ATS School for Heavy Equipment and Crane operator
