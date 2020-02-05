Jills win fifth in a row
The Ladysith girl’s basketball team went into last week with two straight victories as they had three games on tap against Hayward, Bruce and Cameron. By the end of the week, the Jills stringed together three victories as they won five in a row as of last Thursday night.
Last Monday night, the Jills were in Hayward to take on the Hurricanes in conference play and took a first half lead of 17-11 into the locker room.
In the second half the Jills once again out scored the Hurricanes as they scored 17 points to Hayward’s 13 points to come away with a big conference vitory by the score of 34-24.
Emily Egle and Raemalee Smith both led the Jills in scoring as they both finished the night with 13 points. Emerson Clark scored four points as Allison Clark and Emma DIeckman chipped in with two points each in the Jills victory on the road.
On Tuesday night the Jills were at home as they hosted the Bruce Red Raiders in non-conference play.
It was all the Jills in the first half as they took a 27-10 lead into halftime. The second half started out strong as the Jills went on a 13-0 run on the Red Raiders as they ran away with the victory as they defeated Bruce 58-22.
Smith and Egle were on again for the second night in a row as they combined for 31 points as Smith scored 16 points and Egle finished with 15 points. Kamia Slva and Dieckman both ended the night with nine points as Holly Rands chipped in with five points in the Jills home victory.
On Thursday night, the Jills hosted the Cameron Comets and with a four game win streak coming in, Ladysmith jumped out to a big 31-13 lead in the first half as they took the 17 point lead into halftime.
In the second half, the Jills scoring slowed down a bit, but they still out scored the Comets 18-14 as they came away with their fifth straight victory with a 45-31 victory over Cameron.
Smith and Egle did it again for the third straight night as they combined for 35 points as Smith finished with 20 points and Egle scored 15 points in the Jills victory over the Comets.
The Jills have two games on tap as they host Cumberland this Friday night and they are off to Spooner on Monday to take on the Rails with tip-offs scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.