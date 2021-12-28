Lady Chieftains win big at Flambeau
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team was on the road last Tuesday in Lakeland Conference action as they headed north to Tony to take on the undefeated Flambeau Falcons.
The first half started even with both teams matching each other on both ends of the court, but it was Lake Holcombe pulling away late in the half as they took a 34-22 lead into the locker room at the half.
Emma Lechleitner led the Chieftains in the first half with 13 points as Justine Kane was also in double digits with 11 points.
For the Falcons it was Madyson Martin with nine points in the first half to lead the way as Kristen Lawton was held to six points in the first half.
In the second half it was the Chieftains continuing the pressure as they out scored Flambeau 37-20 to go on to the 71-42 victory on the road. to improve to 5-1 and hand the Falcons their first loss of the season.
Brooke Lechleinter had a big second half scoring 17 of her team leading 23 points. Emma Lechleitner went on to finished with 17 points, Karly Kirkman scored 11 points as Justine Kane was the fourth Chieftain in double digits with 14 points on the night. “Tuesday night was a tough battle with one of the conferences top teams. Both teams were ready to play and it showed on the court. Lots of action with both team’s players diving on the floor for the ball which ended in one of the girls from each team getting face cuts that stopped the game for a moment for blood to be cleaned up. Our team is now 5-1 and 2-0 in conference. Girls have something to be proud of,” Chieftain’s head coach, Jennifer Lechleitner stated.
For the Falcons, it was Martin leading the way with 21 points as Lawton finished with 12 points. “Madie Martin had a great game for us knocking down 21 points as Kristen Lawton added 12 points and nine rebounds. We went into the game missing some key players due to illness and that really got into our legs as we were limited on subs. Freshman Rylie Verdegan and Sydney Bratanich had to play a lot of minutes and learned some valuable lessons,” Falcon head coach Mandy Bratanich pointed out.
The Chieftains have one game left in the 2021 half of the season as they travel to Shell Lake this Thursday before returning home on Jan. 4 to take on the Gilman Pirates in non-conference play.
For the Falcons they will also be home on Jan. 4 to host the Shell Lake Lakers at 5:45 p.m. in double header action.
