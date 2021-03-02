2020-2021
Ladysmith News Sports
All-Area Boy’s Basketball
Name SchoolPositionYear
Dan BrockmanBruceForward12
Ryan PopowichBruceForward9
Riley EwerFlambeauForward11
Blake MooreFlambeauGuard11
Harley OpachanFlambeauCenter11
Kaden CrankLake HolcombeGuard12
Brock FlaterLake HolcombeForward12
Riley Gingras Lake HolcombeGuard12
Colton MinnickLake HolcombeGuard11
Brady IngersolLadysmithGuard10
Mitchell LehmanLadysmithGuard10
Eli RogersLadysmithGuard10
Brandon WaltersLadysmithGuard12
6TH MAN AWARDS
McCoy ManskyBruceGuard/Forward12
Matthew PopowichBruceGuard10
Jake ThomeBruceCenter10
Dawson KauffmanFlambeauCenter11
Jack WestLadysmithCenter11
The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition.
Players are listed alphabetically by schools
