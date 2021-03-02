2020-2021 Ladysmith News Sports All-Area Boy’s Basketball

2020-2021 

Ladysmith News Sports

All-Area Boy’s Basketball

 

Name  SchoolPositionYear

Dan BrockmanBruceForward12

Ryan PopowichBruceForward9

Riley EwerFlambeauForward11

Blake MooreFlambeauGuard11

Harley OpachanFlambeauCenter11

Kaden CrankLake HolcombeGuard12

Brock FlaterLake HolcombeForward12

Riley Gingras Lake HolcombeGuard12

Colton MinnickLake HolcombeGuard11

Brady IngersolLadysmithGuard10

Mitchell LehmanLadysmithGuard10

Eli RogersLadysmithGuard10

Brandon WaltersLadysmithGuard12

 

6TH MAN AWARDS

McCoy ManskyBruceGuard/Forward12

Matthew PopowichBruceGuard10

Jake ThomeBruceCenter10

Dawson KauffmanFlambeauCenter11

Jack WestLadysmithCenter11

 

 

The Ladysmith New’s All-Area team is selected by Todd Roehl with input from participating area coaches with the sole purpose to celebrate kids and their accomplishments, attitudes and efforts in competition. 

Players are listed alphabetically by schools

 

