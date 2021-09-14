Lumberjacks run to first place at Phillips, Cameron
The Ladysmith Cross Country teams competed at Phillips on Tuesday, September 7th in order to get a preview of what the course will be like when they run there for the Sectional Meet at the end of the season. There were 12 teams at this meet that saw runners race through rolling hills.
The boy’s team picked up their first of two, first place finishes last Tuesday as they were led by Blake Prince’s second place finish. Jack West had a career night as he picked up his 2000th career victory to highlight the night for the Lumberjacks.
On the girl’s side it was the Lumberjills placing fifth as a team as they were led by Grace Pearson’s fourth place finish. “Phillips was a great meet for many of our runners. This was the first time that any of our runners had ever competed on this course. We had six runners finish in the top 10. Our boys team had a strong showing tonight, beating Auburndale (currently ranked 13th in the WCCCA State Coaches Poll) by 26 points. Our girls team competed as a team for the first time this season and finished in fifth place overall,” stated head coach, Jake Ebner.
On Thursday, the Ladysmith Cross Country teams competed at Cameron in the 12 invitational.
The Lumberjacks once again went onto a first place finish placing ahead of Glenwood City, who is ranked ninth in the State in the WCCCA poll by 32 points. Blake Prince was the top finisher for the Jacks as he came in fourth place to led the way improving by 1:14 from a year ago. Eli Rogers ran 12 seconds faster as Bishop Peterson improved also by 12 seconds to help the Jacks to a first place finish. Nolan Posewitz picked up his 500 career win as well for the Jacks in their team championship performance.
On the girl’s side, Grade Pearson finished fourth as Taylor Ptacek ran 1:54 faster than a year ago and Hope Burki improved by 28 second. “All of our athletes ran really well tonight, especially considering that this was their second meet of the week.
For the high school girls, Grace Pearson continues to move her way up towards the front of the pack and Taylor Ptacek and Hope Burki continue to have nice improvements from where they were at this time last season. Teammates Raemalee Smith and Payton Wold are having nice seasons as well.
For the high school boys, Blake Prince had a breakout week with two top five finishes for the first time in his high school career. He has been closely followed by teammates Eli Rogers, Gavin Stewart, Ethan Stewart, Jack West, and Pete West, and Bishop Peterson as this boys team has now beaten 4 schools this season who have been ranked by the WCCCA in their weekly polls. Teammates William Teeters and Ashton Gwiazda continue to make big improvements from week to week as well. For the middle school girls, Adrianna Stewart and Kayla Wilmot are starting to move up to the front of the pack at meets. Stewart won her first ever medal earlier in the week. Teammate Audrey Martin has been running well this season as well. For the middle school boys, Nolan Posewitz had a breakout race tonight as he finished in 2nd place. He has been joined near the front of the pack with teammate Kaden White. Noah Jochimsen is moving up towards the front of the pack as well and Carlos de Jesus Bowles continues to make big improvements in his races each meet,” coach Ebner concluded.
