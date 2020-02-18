Jills on a three game winning streak
The Ladysmnith Lumberjills came into last week coming off a win against Cumbelrand 51-28 as they took on the Spooner Rails and Flambeau Falcons.
On Monday last week, the Jills traveled to Spooner to take on the Rails in conference play as they jumped out to a 20-12 lead heading into the locker room at halftime.
The second half saw the Jills pull away as they out scored thje Rails 30-11 as they went on to a 50-23 victory on the road.
Three Jills finished the night in double digis led by freshman Allison Clark’s double-double as she finished with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
Emily Egle went on to scored 15 points as Raemalee Smith finished with 12 points in the Jills victory.
On Thursday night the Jills made the four mile trek west aws they headed to Flambeau to take on the Falcons in non-conference play.
The Jills were up at one point 14-0 in the first half as they led the Falcons at halftime 27-10.
In the second half te Jills kept up the pace as they went on to out score the Falcons 22-12 as they picked up their third straight victory as well as their sixteenth win on the season with a 49-22 victory over the Flambeau Falcons.
Raemalee Smith was the Jill’s high scorer with 22 points as Emma Dieckman went on to finish with 15 points in the Jill’s victory.
The Jills look t close out the regular season this week as they take on Hayward at home on Friday night in Ladysmith.
