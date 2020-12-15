Jills fall at Northwestern
The Ladysmith girl’s basketball team took the long trip northFriday night as they were on the road against the Northwestern Tigers.
The first half saw the Tigers take an 11 point lead into the locker room with the score 30-19, which was too much for the Jills to over come in the second half even with a great effort as they were defeated 61-45.
Leading the way for the Jills offensively was Raemalee Smith with 29 points and five steals. Kamia Sliva was the Jill’s second leading scorer as she finished the night with nine points. Morgan Diamond went n to finish with four points as Erica Smith chipped in with two for the Lumberjills.
The Lumberjills will have back to back games this coming weekend as they will be at home Friday to host the Cumberland Beavers and then on Saturday night to take on the Spooner Rails. Both games scheduled to start at 7:15 p.m.
