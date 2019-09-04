Jills are ready to take the court in 2019
Team: Ladysmith Lumberjills
Head Coach: Tammy Peggar
Assistant Coaches: Stuart Pask, Bethany Meltz, Shawna Gerber
Conference: Heart O’ North
Key losses: Delaney Herbes, Lauren Zimmer, Hannah Riegel, Cassidy Stanger, Courtney Boggs, Brook Frost, Alyssa Popp, and Olivia Abernathy
Key Returners: Faith Meltz, Mady Clark, Rian Engelhardt and Emily Egle, Abby Meltz.
The Ladysmith High School Volleyball program graduated eight seniors from the varsity team last season; Delaney Herbes, Lauren Zimmer, Hannah Riegel, Cassidy Stanger, Courtney Boggs, Brook Frost, Alyssa Popp, and Olivia Abernathy. “We wish both of them well as they pursue their dreams and we want to thank them for their dedication to the volleyball program. Their leadership on and off the court will be missed,” stated head coach, Tammy Peggar.
The team will be returning five letter winners. They are seniors, Faith Meltz, Mady Clark, Rian Engelhardt and Emily Egle. Junior, Abby Meltz. Joining the varsity this season will be sophomores, Cora Gerber and Erica Smith and freshman Allison Clark and Emerson Clark. As the coaching staff is excited and feel they have put forth a solid team.
The Jills have 34 players are out for volleyball this season.
‘Choosing teams was a difficult task as there is a lot of talent here. We should be good at every level this season. The coaching staff has been very impressed with the work ethic this first week and we hope it continues. They are in the gym early each and every practice. A positive team culture is evident as is the desire to learn the game so that we can be competitive. The coaching staff could not be happier to have players who are supportive of each other. It just makes it more fun for everyone,” coach Peggar pointed out.
Coach Tammy Peggar is in her 30th year of coaching high school volleyball and this is her 17th year coaching at Ladysmith. Assistant coach Stuart Pask is in his 12th year coaching at Ladysmith and has 36 years of coaching experience. Bethany Meltz is in her fourth year of coaching and this is Shawna Gerbers second year. Volunteer coach Guy Cimpl will be assisting when he is able.
Coaches for the middle school are Dave Tindol and Amanda Wilmot. Kim Rogers and Shelli Hanson will be coaching the 4-6 grade program funded by the CLC grant and Ladysmith Volleyball Club. “This program is in its 8th year and students will be getting a schedule. As a head coach, I am truly blessed to be able to work with such wonderful people,” coach Peggar stated.
The varsity had a busy week last week. They competed in a scrimmage at Thorp on August 26th and competed in a two day tournament in Onalaska on Aug. 28th and 29th. The Jills will participate in the Prentice tournament on Sept. 7th, and their he first home match is on Sept, 19th, as well as their annual Cancer Awareness event being held on Oct. 3rd. “The team is looking forward to and greatly appreciates the support of parents, students and the community. Come see how hard these young ladies work on the court. JV and C team begin at 5:30 pm, this year, so that varsity matches can begin at 7:00 pm” coach Peggar concluded.
