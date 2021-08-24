Falcon softball players earn Academic All-State
Three Flambeau softball players earned academic all-state honors for their outstanding performances in the classroom during the 2021 spring season.
Shyla Applebee, Mya Baselt and Abby Bratanich have all been named to the 2021 WFSCA All State Academic team.
All three recently graduated this past June from the School District of Flambeau and were coached by Scott Mateski.
To be named Academic All State requires that a player achieve a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher in her eight semesters of high school. WFSCA members coaches must nominate their players for the award. Only players whose head coach is a member of WFSCA are eligible for all WFSCA post season awards.
