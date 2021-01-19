Jacks sweep Blackhawks, defeat Hurricanes
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks picked up two big wins last week as they were on the road to take on Bloomer Tuesday after a just defeating them three nights earlier in Ladysmith. The Jacks were also home on Friday last week to take on the Hayward Hurricanes in their second big victory of the week in front of the Ladysmith faithful.
On Tuesday in Bloomer, the Jacks found themselves down by seven points heading into the locker room at halftime as the Blackhawks took the lead 18-11.
In the second half, the Lumberjacks turned it up a notch as they put 38 points on the board and held the Blackhawks to just 20 points as they went on to pick up the sweep for the first time since 2011 by a score of 49-38.
Three Lumberjacks finished the in double digits, led by Brady Ingersol’s 14 points. Mitchell Lehman went on to finish with 13 points and seven rebounds as Brandon Walters went on to score 10 points and finish with seven boards for the Lubmerjacks. Aiden Hoyt chipped in with eight points and eight rebounds as well int he Lubmerjack’s victory in Bloomer.
On Friday night the Jacks were home as they hosted the Hayward Hurricanes in what was an intensity filled match up as the Lumberjacks got off to a fast start in the first half as they took a 32-20 lead in to the half as Ingersol had 12 points, Eli Rogers scored eight and Walters finished with seven points in the first half.
In the second half, both teams went back and forth as the Lumberjacks kept the Hurricanes at bay as they went on to a 58-47 victory at home.
Ingersol went on to lead the way for the Jacks with a team high 20 points. Walters finished with 12 points, Hoyt scored 11 points and Rogers was the fourth Jack in double digits with 10 points in the victory.
The Lumberjack schedule doesn’t ease up this week as they will have three games on tap with Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at home this Thursday, then head to Barron on Saturday and then with be home next Tuesday to take on the Cameron Comets.
