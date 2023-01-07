The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced today that the application period for Wisconsin Wild Turkey, Pheasant and Waterfowl Stamp funding is now open and will run through Feb. 10, 2023.

Stamp funds are available to non-profit conservation organizations, tribes and government organizations focused on habitat development, management, preservation, restoration and maintenance that will benefit wild turkey, pheasant and waterfowl. Funding for successful applicants will be available during the 2024 and 2025 fiscal years (from July 1, 2024-June 30, 2026).

