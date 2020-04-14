FALCON MIDDLE SCHOOL TEAM HAS GREAT YEAR

FALCON MIDDLE SCHOOL TEAM HAS GREAT YEAR – The Flambeau Middle School Boys 8th Grade team was especially talented with speed and grit this year as they dominated the East Lakeland Conference, defeating local powerhouses like Prentice, Bruce and Ladysmith and later knocking off rival Bruce in a come-from-behind rematch for the OLS Tournament Championship game 41-30 at the Ladysmith High School gym. That combined for an overall season record of W16-L1 and they were one basket from an undefeated season. Mebers are front row from left: Austin Evans, Landon Jenness, Kyle Heldt, Luke Lawton, Noah Oelkers.  Back row from left: coach Tony Vacho, Aiden Kruppe, Kevin Ross, Ethan Peavey, Giles Groothousen, coach Vince Ross, Kaedyn Kopelke. Not pictured Eli Hruby.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.