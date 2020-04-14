FALCON MIDDLE SCHOOL TEAM HAS GREAT YEAR – The Flambeau Middle School Boys 8th Grade team was especially talented with speed and grit this year as they dominated the East Lakeland Conference, defeating local powerhouses like Prentice, Bruce and Ladysmith and later knocking off rival Bruce in a come-from-behind rematch for the OLS Tournament Championship game 41-30 at the Ladysmith High School gym. That combined for an overall season record of W16-L1 and they were one basket from an undefeated season. Mebers are front row from left: Austin Evans, Landon Jenness, Kyle Heldt, Luke Lawton, Noah Oelkers. Back row from left: coach Tony Vacho, Aiden Kruppe, Kevin Ross, Ethan Peavey, Giles Groothousen, coach Vince Ross, Kaedyn Kopelke. Not pictured Eli Hruby.
