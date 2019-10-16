LEONHARD’S DEFENSE POSTS FOURTH SHUT OUT – The Wisconsin Badger defense led by Tony Native, Jim Leonhard pitched their fourth shutout in six games this past weekend against Michigan state by the score of 38-0. The Badger defense is the first team in the Big10 to complete the feet since the 1962 Golphers and the first in the nation since the 1967 Oklahoma Sooners. – Photo Courtesy of the Wisconsin Badgers Athletic Department
