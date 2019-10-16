LEONHARD’S DEFENSE POSTS FOURTH SHUT OUT

Wisconsin Badgers defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard talks to players during an NCAA Big Ten Conference college football game against the Michigan Wolverines Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Madison, Wis. The Badgers won 35-14. (Photo by David Stluka/Wisconsin Athletic Communications)

 David Stluka

 LEONHARD’S DEFENSE POSTS FOURTH SHUT OUT – The Wisconsin Badger defense led by Tony Native, Jim Leonhard pitched their fourth shutout in six games this past weekend against Michigan state by the score of 38-0. The Badger defense is the first team in the Big10 to complete the feet since the 1962 Golphers and the first in the nation since the 1967 Oklahoma Sooners. – Photo Courtesy of the Wisconsin Badgers Athletic Department

