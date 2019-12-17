Best finishes runner-up at Barron Invite
The Flambeau Falcons were on the road this past weekend as they competed in their first tournament of the year in Barron in the 14-team tournament that saw River Falls finish first as West Salem/Bangor was runner-up and Ashland finished third as a team.
For the Falcons they were led by returning state qualifier Bryce Best as he enters his junior campaign, currently wrestling at 182 pounds. After a first round bye, Best earned back to back pins over Noah French of Osceola in the quarterfinal and Calvin Mansheim of Hayward in the semifinal. In the final, Best went all three periods against an 8-1 Garrett Borth of River Falls as Best fell 4-2 as he went on to a runner up Saturday in Barron.
Cavin Ford went on to a fifth place finish at 170 pounds as he scored two falls on the day over Ryan Leidle of Osceola and Austin Bladow of Barron.
Hayden Heath picked up his first varsity wins of his career with pins over Isaiah Tallman of Barron and Garret Hegna of the Golden Bears.
Nathan Rymarkiewicz also picked up two pins as he scored falls over Kalley Krizan of Cornell/Gilman, and Nate Melton of Hayward.
The Falcons will be in Whitehall this Friday night before returning to prepare for the Northern Badger Classic after Christmas.
