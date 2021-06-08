Hayshakers stay perfect with weekend sweep
The Tony Hayshakers looked to keep a perfect record in tact this past weekend as they were hosting a pair of conference games against the Eau Claire Rivermen and Superior Sea Dogs in Tony.
On Saturday against the Rivermen, the Hayshakers clung to a 1-0 lead until the bottom of the sixth inning as they opened the flood gates scoring four runs that led to a combined 11 runs to finish out the game in a 12-5 victory over Eau Claire. Ben Kopacz made his debut for the Hayshakers with three hits as Scottie Mateski drove in three RBIs in the fifth straight victory for the Hayshakers.
On Sunday, the Hayshakers paied tribute to Tony Vacho as he threw out the first pitch before taking on the Superior Sea Dogs. “The list is immesurable when it comes to what Tony has done for our team and community” stated long time resident and Hayshaker fan, Carol Heath. “It just seemed right to have the man who has done so much for our team and town throw out the first pitch today as a lot of who we are is because of him and what he has done for us and this field,” coach Mateski added.
Riding in on his Harley, Vacho delivered a perfect pitch to Tur Dupee and the game was underway as the Hayshakers got off to a hot start in the bottom of the first as they took a 2-0 lead on a Bryce Meverden two run single that got things rolling for the home team.
The Hayshakers added to their lead in the bottom of the third inning with three runs, but the Sea Dogs got themselves back in the game as they took the lead in the seventh inning with four runs to take a 6-5 lead.
The Hayshakers answered in the bottom of the inning to tie things up but the Sea Dogs regained the lead in the top of the ninth until the youngster of the team, Ben Kopacz hit the game winning RBI to give the Hayshakers the walk-off victory 8-7.
Tony was led by Nate Roaches four hits on the day and Meverden’s four RBIs as they stay perfect of the season at 6-0.
The Hayshakers are on the road this weekend as they head to Gurney to take on Hurley Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.