Falcons pick up two wins to start season
The Flambeau girls finally got to take the court and proved to be ready. In our first game against Bruce our defense was hitting on all cylinders we had 19 steals with Kristen Lawton leading the way with nine on the night. We were also able to control the boards with 42 rebounds. Kristen Lawton led our balanced scoring attack with 13 points, Courtney Riel added seven points. Of the 10 girls on the team 9 were able to score. Kristen and Courtney also led the way for the Falcons in rebounds
On Friday night the Falcons were on the road to take on New Auburn. In the first half New Auburn gave the Falcons all they could handle as they were quick and aggressive on both ends of the floor. Going into halftime the Falcons were up 27-20 but were in foul trouble and had to make some adjustments.
Coming out of the locker room, the halftime adjustments proved to be correct as the Falcons went on to win 52-27. “We struggled to play solid defense on their cuts and ended up putting them on the free throw line way too much in the first half,” stated head coach, Mandy Bratanich.
Lawton led the Falcons with 11 ponts and Abby Bratanich added 10 points on the night. “Ari Brost and Tori Soltis hit some big shots for us in the first half when we were struggling to keep the lead. It is just great to see these girls all working together to get a team win. Again we had 8 girls score on the night,” coach Bratanich concluded.
The Falcons return to the court on Tuesday night as they travel to Winter to take on the Warriors as part of the double header with the boys.
