Red Raiders compete at Lakeland cross country meet
At the Lakeland Conference Cross Country meet on, Thursday, October 17 (race was moved from Tuesday because of the bad weather) the Bruce Cross Country team battled 14 others schools to see who was the best in the Conference. Webster hosted the meet at the Sand Greens Country Club.
Thursday, turned out to be a great day to run Cross Country. Glad we made the move to this date. With the good weather the runners had a great day.
The Bruce team ran on the same course about a month ago and so we trained a little bit more on attacking one hill at a course. While most of the course was relatively flat the runners had to conquer a hill at about the 2300 meter mark of the race and then the same hill, at the 4600 meter mark. It took a lot of motivation to get up that thing the second time.
The Girls were the first HS race after the Middle School race. The Bruce girls ran to a good start. Rheanna Hopkins positioned herself around 13 place and the rest of the girls were in the top 30. By the end of the race Rheanna had passed some girls and finished in 10th place to earn all-conference first team recognition. Micaela got all the way up to 22, Juli Bader was 23rd, and Lauren Sturzl 25th. There were 54 runners in the race. It was the girls fastest times of the year. All of them took off around 2 minutes off their previous time running at this meet. The girls did not have a full team. Unity took home the girls title as Natalie Kreier from Clear Lake took the individual champion. Congratulation to Rheanna on making the all-conference team as a freshman, what a great accomplishment for her.
For the boys, the Bruce team only ran with 3 runners. Logan got out of the box pretty good, but as the race went on the boys that were running on the team surged ahead, Logan would end up in 24th place. Kyle Schuller ran a good race to finish in 38th and Bryce Gudis-Steffen finished in 46th place. There were 83 runners in the boys race. It was good to see all the boys give a great effort and just like the girls all their times were around 2 minutes faster than the previous time we ran at Webster this year.
Matt Marcinske took home the individual championship and Clear Lake edged out Unity for the boys team Championship.
The runners will now run the sectional meet at Northern Pines Golf Course in Iron River, WI. The girls race will be at 1 p.m. and the boys to follow about 1:45 p.m. This is the same course the Raiders ran last year and then again earlier this year. “If the kids keep on improving they have a chance to do really good at this course. Hopefully they will be up for it,” stated head coach Doug Schmitz
