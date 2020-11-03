Knights pick up another win Friday night
The Lake Holcombe/Cornell Knights are on a roll right now as they picked up their second straight win last Friday night as they hosted Rib Lake/Prentice in Lakeland Conference action.
The two teams were scoreless until the second quarter until senior running back, Tate Saurwein scored on a 24 yard touchdown run to take a 6-0 lead.
Saurwein scored again for the Knights in the third quarter on a five yard run and capped it off on the two-point conversion with a two yard run to put the Knights up 14-0.
Rib Lake/Prentice made things interesting in the final quarter with a 45 yard touchdown reception, but it was the Knight holding the line defensively all night as they went on to a 14-6 victory at home.
Saurwein went on to finish the night with 157 yards rushing on 20 attempts to add to his two touchdowns. He has scored five times now in the past two weeks.
Sam Ewer finished with 18 yards receiving to add to the 218 total yards of offense for the Knights in the victory.
On the defensive side of the ball it was Saurwein leading the way with 11 total tackles and an interception as Brock Flater finished with nine. Ewer added five total tackles and two sacks on the night in the Knights eight point victory.
The Knights are currently 4-2 as they get set to take to the road this Friday night as they head to Unity to finish off the regular season against the Eagles.
