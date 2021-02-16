Lady Chieftains fall in Regional final
The Lake Holcombe girl’s basketball team was peaking at the right time as they entered the 2021 WIAA Play-offs riding a fiv game winning streak after a late start to their season in early February due to COVID-19.
On Tuesday last week the Chieftains opened up tournament play at home as they hosted the Bruce Red Raiders.
The Chieftains took a 24-15 lead at half time and turned it into a 52-45 victory to capture their sixth win in a row to take on Flambeau in the regional semi-final. “Bruce played a much tougher game than what we were ready for. Congrats Bruce for playing with 5 girls most of your season.
This is the first time in many years that Holcombe girls have made it to the next round in playoffs. With seven committed players all season, as a coach, I couldn’t be prouder of how they played,” head coach Jennifer Lechleinter commented.
Brooke Lechleitner was the leading scorer with 19 points, 18 rebounds and nine blocked shots. Emma Lechleitner finished with 14 points as Karly Kirkman ended the night with 10 points.
On Friday night last week, the Chieftains traveled to Flambeau and continued their streak of hot play as they came out blazing up and down the court to upset the Falcons at home by a score of 49-35 as three Chieftains finished the night in double digits. “Starting out our season three weeks behind everyone in our conference, I couldn’t be more than happy to have gotten as far as we have with seven girls on our team. With four underclassman and three upper classman all wanting each other to succeed! What an exciting night for them and our sole senior,” coach Lechleitner stated.
Brooke Lechleinter went on to finish with 15 points as Allison Golat-Hattamer and Kirkman both finished with 12 points for the Chieftains.
With their seventh win in a row, the Chieftains headed south as they faced off against Chippewa Falls MacDonell in the Regional Final Saturday night.
Both halves saw the Chieftains put up a solid fight as they trailed at the half 27-19, but couldn’t overcome the Macs in the second half as they fell 57-44 as they finished the season Saturday night as well as a career as Golat-Hattamer played her final game for the Chieftains as she went out with a statement leading the way with 22 points. “I’m very happy of how we ended the season. Not only has it been 12 years since the Lake Holcombes girls basketball team has made it this far but our only senior Allison Golat-Hattamer ended her high school career with an all season high of 22 points. When I said, “leave it all on the court and no regrets” she did just that! I, for one, will truly miss Allison. I was able to see her blossom and grow all through high school. Not only is she an athlete but a caring and dedicated leader both on and off the floor,” coach Lechleinter concluded.
The Chieftains finished the season with an overall record of 11-7 as well as 9-3 in conference play as they finished second behind the Falcons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.