Falcons finish season with road victory
The Flambeau Falcons finished off their first season in 8-Man Football with a victory Friday night as they defeated the Fredric Vikings 54-20 to finish the season 5-2.
The story of the night was the third play of the game as senior, Riley Ewer received a hand-off from Blake Moore as he walked into the end zone for the final time in what was an emotion moment after a season ending injury in the opening plays of the scrimmage in August. “My hats off to the whole Fredric coaching staff for allowing that moment to happen. I just asked if he could get a rush to get into the stat book, and coach Chanel said he would do one better and get him in the end zone. That is what sports are all about. There weren’t many dry eyes in the stands on that one as all eight seniors took the field and experienced that moment. It was just a special moment for a group of young men who have been together from the start to honor their team mate in that way,” stated head coach, Aaron Frafjord,
My hats off to the seniors for a great seniors for an unforgettable first year of varsity coaching. I have been with most of these boys since sixth grade and to see them finish the way they did with a dominating victory made it even more special,” Frafjord went on to state.
For eight seniors it was the end of a chapter that ended with an exclamation point as Blake Moore, Dawson Kauffamn, Nate Orheim, Cavan Ford, Jake Heldt, Riley Ewer, harely Opachan and Dalton Carter will remember for ever. “Friday night was exactly how I wanted to see these guys go out and they showed up and left it all on the field. They have no regrets what so ever in my book. They have started something that wee have to now see through and it is going to take work moving forward. We have very capable underclassmen that can fill their shoes, and they know it is going to take a lot of hard work in the up coming off season to get it done. One thing I know is this staff and team is ready for the challenge of building on the foundation set by this great group of seniors,” coach Frafjord concluded.
