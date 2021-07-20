Hayshakers set to play for League Title
The Tony Hayshakers picked up two big wins this past weekend as they hosted the Minoqua Woodducks in the battle of the Breweries game Saturday in Tony.
The contest was scoreless until the third inning when the Woodducks and Hayshakers both scored two runs as both teams were evenly matched Saturday afternoon.
The Hayshakers played great defense and added to their run total in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 4-2 lead, which is where the final wood stand as the Hayshakers took home the hardware as they represented the Heart Of the North Brewery in the first annual Battle of the Breweries game.
Ben Kopacz and Bryce Meverden led the Hayshakers with two hits apiece as they also both drove in two runs in the victory.
Louis Gonzalez got the win on the mound as he pitched eight innings on his way to striking out 10 Woodducks on the day. Houston Dennis went on to pick up the save for the Hayshakers.
On Sunday, the Hayshakers were on the road to take on the Iron City Miners and it was all Tony from the get go as they tallied up 14 runs in a 14-7 victory on the road.
Two Hayshakers finished the day with four hits as Kopacz and Tru Dupee were on fire at the plate. Ethan Martin was also swinging a hot bat as he finished with three hits on the day. Meverden continues to drive in the RBIs as he finished with three as did team mate Chase Groothousen in the victory.
It was Dakota Herrmann get the win on the mound as he pitched seven solid innings as he finished with eight strikeouts.
The Upper13 Leagues standings as of right now show two teams tied for first as the Hayshakers and Glidden Orioles both sit at 7-2, but that will change as these two teams will face off on Sunday for the league title as both teams take the field in Tony at 1:30 p.m.
