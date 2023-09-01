The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the 2023 early goose season opened today, Sept. 1. This early opportunity is available to hunters in every part of the state and will remain open through Sept. 15.
The early goose hunting season has an increased daily bag limit of five Canada geese and targets Wisconsin’s resident goose population before the fall migration through the state. The 2023 population estimate for Wisconsin-breeding Canada geese is nearly 170,000, almost 60% higher than the long-term average.
While the early goose season is uniformly regulated across the state, Wisconsin’s regular goose season dates vary by zone, so hunters should know which zone they are hunting in. The regular goose seasons in the Northern, Southern and Mississippi zones all open on Sept. 16, but daily bag limits are reduced, and season closing dates are staggered depending on a hunter’s zone.
The goose season will run for a total of 92 days in each zone. The Northern Zone’s season will run consecutively from the opener on Sept. 16 through Dec. 16. The Southern and Mississippi zones will both have two splits in their respective seasons from Oct. 9 – 13 and Dec. 4 – 15. These splits, which are the same in both zones for the first time, will allow for an open season over the winter holidays, closing on Jan. 2, 2024.
While out in the field, goose hunters must carry either an electronic or physical copy of their Canada goose harvest permit and license at all times. Acceptable methods of proof include a paper copy, a DNR-approved PDF displayed on a mobile device, a Wisconsin driver's license or a Go Wild Conservation Card.
