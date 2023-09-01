Canada geese

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) reminds hunters that the 2023 early goose season opened today, Sept. 1. This early opportunity is available to hunters in every part of the state and will remain open through Sept. 15.

The early goose hunting season has an increased daily bag limit of five Canada geese and targets Wisconsin’s resident goose population before the fall migration through the state. The 2023 population estimate for Wisconsin-breeding Canada geese is nearly 170,000, almost 60% higher than the long-term average.

