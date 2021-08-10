SISTERS COMPETE AT AAU NATIONALS – Maricka, Lyla and Mya Gago competed recently at the AAU National Track Meet in Humble, Texas. Lyla (middle) finished sixth in the high jump in her age division. The three sisters are the daughters of Chad and Jen Gago of Tony, WI.
