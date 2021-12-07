Jills improve to 5-1
After opening the season with a loss on the road to Chippewa Falls McDonell, the Ladysmith girl’s basketball team has been on a five game winning streak as they picked up three more wins last week all in Heart O’ North Conference play.
Last Monday night the Jills were at home as they hosted the Bloomer Blackhawks that saw the Jills behind as Bloomer took a 26-20 lead at the half, but after half time adjustments the Lumberjills out scored the Blackhawks 32-14 in the second to pick up the 52-40 victory.
Raemalee Smith led the way with 26 points and six steals as Emerson Clark had eight points, Allison Clark scored seven and Holly Rands finished with six points.
On Tuesday night last week the Jills were on the road in Hayward and they got off to a fast start and never looked back as they led the Hurricanes 29-12 at the half and took home the victory 63-26 for their fourth straight victory.
Three Jills scored in doubdigs in the victory as Rand led with 17 points, Smith scored 16 points and Allison Clark finished with ten.
After a night off, the Jills loaded the bus for the long trek north to take on Northwestern on Thursday and it was Ladysmith jumping out to a 10point lead at halftime y a score of 34-24.
In the second half, the score was back and fort but it was the Jills out scoring e Tigers 29-25 to pick up their third conference victory of the week by the score of 63-49.
Smith finished the night with a double-double as she scored 22 points and had 10 rebunds. Allison Clark and Rands bfinished with 12 points as Emerson Clark chipped in with seven points for the Lumberjills.
The Jills schedule continues to be a busy one as they have three games coming up as they with be on the road for all three as they travel to Spooner on Thursday, Phillips next Monday and then to Chetek on Tuesday as they wrap up a four games in seven day stretch.
