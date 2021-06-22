Jack West finishes 31st at State Golf Meet
Jack West competed last week at the Division 3 State Golf Meet in Wiscosnin Dells as he played at Trappers Turn Golf Course last Monday and Tuesday.
On Monday, West had a very good putting day only using 16 putts for a total round of 89, which put him in 26th place out of 52 golfers heading into day two on Tuesday.
On Tuesday, the course had some very tough pin placements which forced 20 putts from Jack and a score of 94 on the day, which put him in 31st place. “Overall, we are all super proud of him! He represented not only Ladysmith well but the Heart o North Conference..Jack really came on this season especially in the tournament series. He picked a great time to golf his best shooting with an 83 at regionals and earning the medalist. He then had a career low 81 at sectionals. Jack’s best asset is how calm, cool and collected he keeps himself with the good and the bad shots. He overcomes adversity extremely well and has fun out there. Great season Jack!” head c oach Steve Alberson concluded.
