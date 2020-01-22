Jacks stun Blackhawks at home
The Ladysmith Lumberjacks and Bloomer Blackhawks both went into last Tuesday night’s game with 4-2 records in Heart O’ North Conference play as they both were tied in the conference standings.
By the end of Tuesday’s game in Ladysmith, the Jacks found themselves going up one game on the Blackhawks as they picked up a four point victory with a 49-45 victory over the Bloomer, who the Jacks haven’t been able to beat in almost ten years.
In the first quarter, it was the Lumberjacks coming out swinging as Eli Rogers was on fire from behind the three point arc as well as the rest of the Jacks executing the game plan as they took a 31-26 lead into the locker room at halftime.
In the second half, both teams were held to a low scoring affair as the Blackhawks out scored the Jacks 19-18, but the Jacks came away with a victory from to push to 5-2 in conference play as they currently sit tied for second place with Cumberland. They are 9-3 overall on the season.
The Roger brothers led the way in scoring as Eli and Peyton both finished the game with 15 points. Peyton finished with a double-double on the night as the senior was heavily guarded all night by the Blackhawks on offense every trip down the floor.
Carter Closs went on to finish in double digits as well as the senior scored 11 points and five assists, while Tru Dupee and Braden Evjen both chipped in with four points each in the Jack’s home victory.
The Ladysmith JV team also picked up a huge victory over the Bloomer Blackhawks by double digits as they pulled off the victory, which was the first time they have done so in over twenty years.
The Jacks will be plenty busy in the coming week as they have four games on their schedule as they are in Chetek on Thursday night, home against Barron on Saturday, in St. Croix Falls on Monday, Jan. 27 and in Cameron to take on the Comets the following night on Tuesday. All tip-offs are scheduled for 7:15 p.m.
