Alexis Burroughs receives St. Cloud State swim and dive team awards for 2019-20
Ladysmith residents Alexis Burroughs and Whitney Hanson both received team awards from the St. Cloud State University women’s swim and dive team for 2019-20.
Burroughs, a 2017 graduate of Ladysmith H.S. and a junior at SCSU, received one of the team’s Hardest Workers awards this winter. Hanson, a sophomore and 2018 graduate of Bruce H.S., received the team’s Most Improved Award for 2019-20.
The St. Cloud State University men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams recently announced their 2019-20 team award winners during a special virtual award ceremony presentation last week.
The Zoom event celebrated the Huskies’ success during the 2019-20 season. SCSU won its second consecutive NSIC women’s swim and dive championship in 2019-20 and qualified nine student-athletes for the 2020 NCAA DII championships. This marked the fourth time (in the last five NSIC meets) that the Huskies have claimed the league’s top spot.
Burroughs gained All-America honors for the Huskies this season with SCSU’s 200 medley relay and 200 free relay teams. This marked the third consecutive season that Burroughs has received All-America honors in the relay events at SCSU. Burroughs also won the 100 IM event at the 2020 NSIC championships in February. She placed fourth in the 50 free and third in the 100 breaststroke at the NSIC meet. She is daughter of Bryan and Renee Burroughs.
Hanson was one of the team’s top performers in the individual medley and breaststroke events this season. She placed fourth at the 2020 NSIC championships in the 200 IM and ninth in the 200 freestyle. She is the daughter of Alan and Leah Fuse.
Founded in 1869, St. Cloud State University enrolls over 11,000 students and its main campus is located in the city of St. Cloud, Minn., approximately one hour northwest of Minneapolis-St. Paul. An NCAA DII affiliate, St. Cloud State is a member of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
