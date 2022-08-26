Bat

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are seeking public input on a draft plan to conserve imperiled bats on some forested lands in three Midwestern states. The Lakes States Draft Habitat Conservation Plan is part of applications by the natural resources departments of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin for three separate incidental take permits under the Endangered Species Act for forest management activities that may affect four bat species.

“We welcome the initiative of the states of Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin as they seek to conserve bats while carrying out responsible forest management,” said Lori Nordstrom, assistant regional director for the Midwest Region of the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. “Forest landowners play a pivotal role in the conservation of wildlife, including for many bat species.”

