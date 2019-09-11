Raiders come back to defeat Trojans
Firday night was the first real test for the Bruce Red Raiders as they faced off against a tough New Auburn Trojans team from New Auburn in Bruce. “We knew we had to play a very physical and mistake free game in order to beat NA. They are big and physical and very athletic,” stated head coach, Jason Lehman.
The Raiders got off to a rough start to the game with a 12 yard run and a fumble, but the defense would be strong and hold the Trojans to a punt. The Raiders then drove the next series of plays down to the two yard line before Dexter Roatch would take it in. Chris Brockman would add the two point conversion, but would be injured on the drive and played much of the game with a bad ankle. In the second half he only played offense.
The Raiders next drive would result in a 20-yard TD pass from Brockman to Roatch on a spectacular catch over a defender. The two point conversion was no good , but the Raiders would lead 14-0. The Trojans would put together one of their physical drives and punch it in from two yards out and add the two point conversion.
On the next series Brockman would go out and Tyler Hoyt would take over at quarterback. We had some mistakes due to different vocals, but Roatch would break off a 32 yard run, but the drive would stall just before half and the Raiders would take a half time lead of 14-8.
The third quarter was a lot of defense as both teams didn’t get much going offensively. The Trojans would punch in a 4 yard touchdown and two point conversion to take the lead just before the end of the third quarter. The quarter would end 16-14 Trojans leading.
The Raiders would continue to hang tough and would come up with a huge fourth and two stop on the Raiders own 22 yard line and put their offense on a short field. The run would get shut down, but Brockman would throw up a pass that Roatch would somehow find and come up with a huge first down and put the Raiders close to the end zone inside the 10 yard line. Garrett Stevens who had a huge night on both sides of the ball as he found the endzone from about five yards out giving the Raiders a 20-16 lead after the missed two point conversion with a little over six minutes to go in the game. The Raider defense would hold on a fourth and nine as Roatch came up with a huge tackle for a loss and give the ball back to the Raider offense. Roatch and Tinker would carry the ball as time continued to tick down and it would be Chris Brockman that would get a run for two yards and the final first down that would seal the game for the Raiders.
“We played a heck of game, our kids played a heck of a game versus a very good opponent. Chris showed some major tough play as he played on a bad ankle the whole game. Roatch and Tinker, along with Stevens had some huge runs in the second half. But ultimately it was our lines on both sides of the ball that would win us this game. I told them at half that it was going to boil down to them and they did what they had to do. I give them the game ball because they came through huge. Our lineman are Drew Chafer, Jared Rausch, Matt Blodgett who played a huge game defensively as well, Kasey Skabroud, Garrett Stevens all had huge games on the line both ways,” coach Lehman concluded.
On the night it was Brockman with eight carries for 37 yards rushing as he threw 6 of 9 passing for 67 yards and one touchdown. Roatch finished with 14 carries for 63 yards and one touchdown as well as having two catches for 44 yards and a score. Dom Tinker finished with nine carries for 31 yards and four catches for 23 yards while Stevens had six carries for 37 yards and a score.
The Raiders are on the road this week with a 3-0 record as they head over to Luck to take on the Cardinals.
