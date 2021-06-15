Hayshakers stay perfect with win in Hurley
The Tony Hayshakers were on the road this past weekend as they made the trip north to take on the Hurley Timberjaxx with a perfect 6-0 record.
The Hayshakers took the early 1-0 lead in the opening inning but the Timberjaxx tied the score in the bottom of the first.
n the third inning the Hayshakers and Timmberjaxx both scored three runs as they sat tied at 4-4, but Tony took the lead for good scoring one run in the fifth, two in the sixth and one more in the seventh as they held off Hurley in a high scoring affair 11-7.
The Hayshakers put up 11 hits on the day as they were led by Ben Kopacz, Ethan Martin and Bryce Meverden, as each finished with two hits apiece.
Meverden and Nate Roach each hit their third home run of the season Sunday as Meverden finished with four RBIs and Roach had three.
Roach got the victory on the mound as he pitched six and one third innings, striking out two batters.
The Hayshakers sit at 7-0 as they are home this Saturday as the host Spring Valley before taking to the road on Sunday to head to Glidden to face the Orioles.
