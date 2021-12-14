Flambeau Bassmasters celebrate at end of year banquet
The Flambeau Bassmasters of Ladysmith held their 45th annual awards banquet on Sunday, Dec. 5, at J&S Super Club in Ladysmith. Members and guests enjoyed a meal and then awards were presented, with Jim “Lobster” Riddle emceeing the program. Awards were given to the top three finishers in each of the eight tournaments held during the 2021 season, as well as Angler of the Year, Best Partner of the Year, Best No Boater Of the year, among others. The Recipients of the awards are as follows:
Angler Of the Year: Doug Helmuth, Glen Flora
Best Partner: Matt Gulseth, Ladysmith
Best No Boater: Russ Miller, Ladysmith
Largest Bass: Mike Etzel, Ladysmith, 4.48 lbs
Largest Limit of 5 Bass: Doug Helmuth, Glen Flora, 13.93 lbs
Tournament winners were:
Doug Helmuth, Glen Flora (2)
Dan Burch, Fall Creek
Doug Fisher, Bruce
Nick Thompson, Hayward
Zach Nelson, Glen Flora
Mike Etzel, Ladysmith
Jerry Lybert, Ladysmith
