Hayshakers rack up runs as they stay perfect
The Tony Hayshakers continued their string of victories this past weekend in two games with two very different stories as they took on the Eau Claire Rivermen on Saturday before heading north to take on the Granview Tigers on Sunday.
On Saturday, the Hayshakers road the roller coaster as they took on the Rivermen in Fairfax Park.
The Hayshakers had an early 4-2 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning, until the RIvermen put up five runs to take a 7-4 lead.
In the sixth the Hayshakers cut the lead to one run but the Rivermen score a run in the bottom of the inning to bring the score to 8-6 over Tony.
It was the eighth inning the Hayshakers took the lead for good as they scored five runs and added one more in the ninth to bring home the victory with a score of 12-8.
Ethan Martin kept his bat hot, leading the team with three hits and four RBIs, adding to his team-high eight RBIs. Jon Kaiser drove in three runs on the day as Nate Roach drove in two. Carter Verdegan also had two hits in the Hayshaker victory.
On Sunday the story was much different as the Hayshakers took on Grandview on the road as they racked up 34 runs in a lopsided 34-1 victory over the Tigers.
Jon Kaiser was the story as he added to his three RBI day just 24 hours earlier as he drove in six RBIs on four hits. Roach continued his RBI fest with five runs batted in on three hits. Verdegan had four RBIs on three hits. Adam Kaiser had three RBIs on the day as to not be outdone by his younger brother as he finished the day 2 for 2. Tru Dupee also drove in three runs on two hits in the onesided affair on the road.
The Hayshakers have a busy weekend on tap as they will be at home on Saturday to take on the Rivermen and again on Sunday to host the Lake Superior Sea Dogs. Both games are scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m.
