S.H.O.T. Youth Turkey Hunt cancelled
The 15th annual Safe Hunter’s of Tomorrow Youth Turkey Hunt will be postponed for the second straight season due to COVID-19 Safety protocols.
The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has once again decided to push back the restart of the Learn to Hunt Programs due to COVID-19 safety protocols. The Safe Hunters of Tomorrow or SHOT organization would like to notify all youth interested that they plan to hold the event next year in it’s normal fashion. They also want to stress that all potential applicants who missed the ability to partake in the past two years programs due to COVID will be invited to participate in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.