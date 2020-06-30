Hayshakers sweep weekend schedule
The Tony Hayshakers were plenty busy this past weekend as they hosted the Eau Claire Rivermen on Friday night, in what turned out to be an exciting 10 inning game and then turned around less than 48 hours later to host the Ashland Merchants in conference league play in the Upper13.
On Friday night the Hayshakers and Rivermen were scoreless for three innings before Eau Claire took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the fourth inning. The Hayshakers then got things going on a two run triple by Nate Roach, followed by a RBI single by Bryce Meverden to take a 3-1 lead that would hold until the top of the sixth inning.
In the top of the sixth is where the Rivermen tied things up at three apiece as they scored two runs and that is where the score remained until the end of regulation as the two teams went into extra innings.
The Hayshakers were able to keep the Rivermen at bay in the top of the tenth inning when the Hayshakers had runners on and Ethan Martin came up to bat. Martin would be the hero on Friday night as he knocked in the game winning RBI for the Hayshakers as well as pitched six innings in relief. “That was an exciting moment and a fun game to play and coach in. I think it is starting to show that we have some good talent all around. Ethan came up big in the end, but it was the team doing all the little things right along the way. Nate got us started on a great triple, and Bryce answered with the RBI in back to back at-bats. Defensively, we answered the call and back up both pitchers as Kevin and Ethan both pitched well. Overall, this was a taste of what we can do, and I am excited to see what we continue to do as we get more time on the field,” stated manager, Scottie Mateski.
It was Roach and Martin leading the way for the Hayshakers at the plate Friday night as Roach finished the night 2 for 3 with two RBIs as Martin was 2 for 4 with one RBI. Roach also had two stolen bases on the night. Meverden, Carter Verdegan and Dakota Herrman had hits as well in the Hayshaker victory.
It was Kevin Brockman and Martin on the mound as the once rival pitchers put together a great combined effort as Brockman went four innings giving up four hits and one run, while Martin pitched the final six innings giving up two runs on four hits. Martin went on to pick up the victory for he Hayshakers.
On Sunday, it wasn’t just the weather that was hot as the bats were on fire for the Hayshakers as they put up 11 runs in seven innings on 10 hits as they blew out the Ashland Merchants 11-1.
Tony first took the lead in the bottom of the first inning, 2-0 and from there it took off as two more runs were scored in the third inning and then four more came in during the fourth inning behind a three run home run by Bryce Meverden that took the lead to 8-0. Tony went on to score three more runs in the final two at-bats as they cruised to an 11-1 victory over the Merchants.
It wasn’t just the bats that were hot as Chase Groothousen, Meverden and Jared Squires all finished with two hits each, but it was the multiple players with RBIs for the Hayshakers that was impressive as Meverden led the way with three, Roach and Herrman had two RBIs apiece while Martin, Adam Kaiser and Connor Kopras had one in the victory. Meverden and Mateski had doubles as well and Herrmann finished with a triple. Jon Kaiser had the only stolen base for the Hayshakers in the blowout victory.
Herrmann put out another stellar performance on the mound as he gave up just hits in seven innings a he picked up the complete game victory.
With this victory, the Hayshakers move to 2-0 in conference play and currently sit in second place behind the Washburn Lumberjacks who downed the Iron City Miners 15-2 while the Lake Superior Sea Dogs beat up on the Hurley Timberjaxx 14-1.
The Hayshakers are back at home this Sunday, July 5 as they take on the Glidden Orioles at 1:30 p.m.
