Stand out diver has local ties
Delaney Hsu, age 11, son of Heather Kuduk-Hsu and Derrick Hsu, and grandson of Hawkins residents Dennis and Kathy Kuduk represented the USA in the sport of diving at the Junior Pan-American Championships in October.
The Championships were held this year in Tucson, Arizona as Delaney traveled with his coach Sergey Meshchersky (from Alliance Diving Club) and his mother Heather to compete in the Boys 11 and Under age group in three events (1m, 3m and Platform) against divers from the US, Canada and Mexico.
Divers from Brazil, Peru and Colombia also attended, but were not competing in his group. Delaney took home the gold in the platform competition, as well as silver in the one meter, and fifth place on three meter board. His performance helped the 2021 USA Junior Pan-Am team win the tournament as a team for the first time since 2010.
Delaney’s performance at the Pan-Am games, concluded an impressive 2021 season where he won all the events he competed in leading up to the National championships.
At the USA Junior Nationals Delaney became a two-time Junior USA diving champion, taking gold on the Platform and three meter events as well as taking silver on the one meter event in the boys 11 and Under group, At the AAU National Championships he also secured gold medals for platform and the one meter event, taking third on three meter event.
