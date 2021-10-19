Bruce falls to Loggers
The Bruce football team was at home last Thursday night as they ook on the Phillips Loggers, who were coming off a big win a week earlier against Chippewa Falls McDonell 46-44.
The first quarter was all Loggers as they took a 28-0 lead and added eight more points before the half as they were up 36-0 heading into the break.
The Loggers added 16 points in the second half as the Raiders were able t score in the final quarter on a Andrew Fredrick one yard run as the Raiders fell at home 52-6.
The Red Raiders are currently 1-7 as they se host the Lake Holcombe Chieftains tis Thursday night in the season finale for both teams as the Chieftains sit currently at 2-6 after a victory this past Friday in Cornell 39-0
