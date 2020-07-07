Hayshakers overcome Glidden move to 4-1
It was a hot one this past Sunday as the Tony Hayshakers hosted the Glidden Orioles in Upper13 League play in Tony as the Hayshakers looked to improve on their 3-1 record after a weekend sweep a week ago over Eau Claire and Ashland.
The Hayshakers found themselves in a hole immediately in the first inning as the Orioles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the top of the opening inning and that was enough to get the attention of the Hayshakers as they didn’t give up another run in the next eight innings as they put their first run on the board in the second inning to cut into the Oriole lead as they trailed 3-1.
The Oriole lead was completely gone in the third inning as the Hayshakers evened the score at three with two runs and then added one more in the bottom of the fifth to take their first lead of the game, which turned out to be enough behind great defense as the Hayhsakers pulled out the 4-3 victory.
Leading the way at the plate with two hits a piece were Ethan Martin and Nate Roach. Martin also had an RBI in the Hayahsker victory. Carter Verdegan, Ben Kopacz and Dakota Herrmann also had RBIs as Verdegan and Chase Groothousen reach the base path on Verdegan’s RBI double and a single by Groothousen.
It was Herrmann picking up the victory after a rocky first inning, but the youngster settled in for the next six and two third innings as he gave up three runs on six hits, while striking out four Oriole batters.
Kevin Brockman picked up the save in relief as he finished what Herrmann started giving up just one hit in the final two and one third innings as he fanned one Oriole as the two combined to give up just seven hits total.
The Hayshakers now move to 3-0 in league play and 4-1 overall on the season as now get set to take to the road on July 12 as they travel to Hurley to take on the Timberjaxx this Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
In other Upper13 League play it was Hurley over Iron City by a score of 4-2 and Lake Superior downed Ashland 8-3. Tony is tied for first with Washburn in league standings as the two are set to meet on July 26 in Washburn for what may be the showdown to decide who takes home a conference title in this year’s Upper13 League play.
