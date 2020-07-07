Hayshakers overcome Glidden move to 4-1

Ladysmith, WI (54848)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. High near 90F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.